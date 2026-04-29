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WKN: 869898 | ISIN: CH0012214059 | Ticker-Symbol: HLBN
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:56
78,60 Euro
-0,30 % -0,24
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLCIM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLCIM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,5478,6211:21
78,5678,5811:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX and Holcim have produced Portland-quality cement clinker in a fully electrified process

SaltX Technology and Holcim have, within the framework of their joint development collaboration, successfully and repeatedly produced Portland-quality cement clinker using a fully electrified, scalable process. Cement raw meal from Holcim was calcined at an industrial scale and then sintered using SaltX newly developed clinker-electrification technology. The results meet established material quality requirements and confirm a proof of concept for fully electrified cement production.

The calcination was performed at SaltX's test and research center in Hofors, Sweden. The calcined material from the ongoing industrial test program was then processed in SaltX's newly developed Electric Clinker Reactor (ECR), eliminating the need for a conventional fossil-fueled rotary kiln. The result is Portland-quality cement clinker produced entirely with electricity, demonstrating a fundamentally new approach to cement production.

The sintering step requires higher temperatures than calcination and is one of the most technically demanding parts of cement production, making it a key challenge in the transition to fossil-free cement. The tests demonstrate that this step can also be fully electrified. Combined with a compact system design and a different reactor type, electrification enables a more flexible and efficient production process. This builds on SaltX experience in electrified calcination, where the underlying technology has already been validated at scale.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX Technology:
"This marks a major step forward in demonstrating that a fully electrified cement process is not only possible but can be implemented in an industrial setting. Electrifying both calcination and sintering is key to enabling this shift, and the results demonstrate a new approach to cement production."

Holcim welcomes the progress made and confirms that the produced cement clinker meets industrial standards.

Bengt Steinbrecher, Head of Holcim MAQER Ventures:
"SaltX demonstrated that their electrification solution is able to produce clinker of Portland quality. This is a strong validation of their technology and an important step on the industrial scale-up roadmap for future cement production."


The results mark a key step toward the planned pilot plant. SaltX will provide further updates about the two companies' joint development as the project progresses.


For further information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83
Rickard Lindgren, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31

About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com.

About Holcim
Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is a leading partner for sustainable construction, with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025. The company creates value across the built environment, from infrastructure and industry to buildings.

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim employs more than 45,000 people across 43 markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute.

Holcim offers integrated, value-adding solutions across building materials and construction, from foundations and flooring to walls and roofing, powered by premium brands such as ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. For more information, visit www.holcim.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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