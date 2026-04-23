The system integrates a battery, hybrid inverter, and home energy management system into a single device. It supports the integration of additional appliances, including heat pumps via SG-Ready interfaces. A connection to Tesla's proprietary wallbox is also planned.Tesla is expanding its offering in the residential energy storage market with a new three-phase system. The Powerwall 3P system is now available and integrates a battery, hybrid inverter, and home energy management system in a single unit. The new product has a storage capacity of 13.4 kWh and delivers up to 15.4 kW of AC power, with ...

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