Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) shareholders, held today at its administrative headquarters, under the chairmanship of its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Antoine Frérot, approved all of the resolutions submitted to it with a quorum of 77.04%.

These resolutions relate in particular on:

the approval of the parent company financial statements and group consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025

the setting of the dividend in cash for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025 at €1.50 per share. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 11, 2026 and payable from May 13, 2026

for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025 at The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 11, 2026 and the renewal of the terms of office as Director of Mr. Antoine Frérot and Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2029. At the recommendation of the Nominations Committee, the Board of Directors reappointed Mr. Antoine Frérot as Chairman of the Board of Directors , it being stipulated that in 2028 he will reach the age limit for chairing the Board of Directors as defined in the Articles of Association. The Nominations Committee and the Board of Directors will, in 2026 and 2027, consider the succession plan for the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Board of Directors confirmed Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff as Chief Executive Officer

and for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2029. At the recommendation of the Nominations Committee, the Board of Directors reappointed as , it being stipulated that in 2028 he will reach the age limit for chairing the Board of Directors as defined in the Articles of Association. The Nominations Committee and the Board of Directors will, in 2026 and 2027, consider the succession plan for the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Board of Directors confirmed as the appointment of Mr. Jean-Christophe Taret as Director representing employee shareholders and Mrs. Sandra Cortese as a replacement for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2029;

as Director representing employee shareholders and as a replacement for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2029; the compensation paid during fiscal year 2025 or awarded in respect of the same fiscal year to Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer;

to Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer; the information relating to the 2025 compensation of the Directors (excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer);

(excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer); the compensation policy in respect of fiscal year 2026 of the Chairman of the Board the Chief Executive Officer and Directors;

of the Chairman of the Board the Chief Executive Officer and Directors; the financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or securities, and in particular those in the frame of the implementation of employee share ownership plans

granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing shares and/or securities, and in particular those in the frame of the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to grant shares to corporate officers and employees of the Group and corporate officers of the Company

After this combined general meeting, the Board of Directors of Veolia Environnement is made up of fifteen Directors, including 75% independent Directors (excluding the two Directors representing employees and the Director representing employee shareholders) and 46%1 women, and one non voting member (censeur

Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mrs. Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar*, Senior Independent Director

Mr. Olivier Andriès*;

Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon;

Mrs. Véronique Bédague*;

Mr. Philippe Brassac*;

Mr. Arnaud Caudoux*;

Mrs. Isabelle Courville*;

Mr. Franck Le Roux, Director representing employees

Mrs. Julia Marton-Lefèvre*;

Mr. Pavel Páša, Director representing employees

Mrs. Elena Salgado*;

Mr. Jean-Christophe Taret, Director representing employee shareholders

Mr. Guillaume Texier*;

Mr. Enric Amiguet i Rovira, non voting member (censeur)

Independent member

The Board of Directors has decided on the composition of its committees as follows:

Accounts and Audit Committee : Mr. Guillaume Texier ( Chairman ), Mr. Olivier Andriès, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mrs. Véronique Bédague, Mr. Arnaud Caudoux and Mr. Franck Le Roux ( Director representing employees

: Mr. Guillaume Texier ( ), Mr. Olivier Andriès, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mrs. Véronique Bédague, Mr. Arnaud Caudoux and Mr. Franck Le Roux ( Nominations Committee : Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar ( Chairman ), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mrs. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Antoine Frérot.

: Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar ( ), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mrs. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Antoine Frérot. Compensation Committee : Mr. Olivier Andriès ( Chairman ), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mr. Franck Le Roux ( Director representing employees ) and Mrs. Elena Salgado.

: Mr. Olivier Andriès ( ), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mr. Franck Le Roux ( ) and Mrs. Elena Salgado. Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee : Mrs. Isabelle Courville ( Chairwoman ), Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Mrs. Julia Marton-Lefèvre, Mr. Pavel Páša ( Director representing employees ), Mrs. Elena Salgado, Mr. Jean-Christophe Taret ( Director representing employee shareholders ) and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Mr. Enric Amiguet y Rovira is invited to attend all meetings of this committee.

: Mrs. Isabelle Courville ( ), Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Mrs. Julia Marton-Lefèvre, Mr. Pavel Páša ( ), Mrs. Elena Salgado, Mr. Jean-Christophe Taret ( ) and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Mr. Enric Amiguet y Rovira is invited to attend all meetings of this committee. Purpose of the Company Committee: Mr. Antoine Frérot (Chairman), Mr. Olivier Andriès, Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Mr. Philippe Brassac, Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has reaffirmed its willingness to pursue its policy of shareholder dialogue and engagement initiated several years ago.

See https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders for the results of voting on the resolutions and a full webcast of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.

1 Excluding the Directors representing employees in accordance with Articles L. 225-27-1 and L. 22-10-7 of the French Commercial Code.

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Contacts:

VEOLIA

MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com