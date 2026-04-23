In response to new threats and growing challenges in the area of environmental security, Veolia announced, on the sidelines of its Annual General Meeting, the creation of two forums for dialogue and collaborative decision-making.

The Stakeholders Assembly , a unique working group, brings together 34 international figures clients, financial partners, environmental organizations, employees, and representatives of civil society to first focus on water security and the promises currently offered by REUSE.

The Future Generations Council, composed of 30 international stakeholders under the age of thirty, will meet twice a year with Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia, and the Executive Committee.

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE):

In the environmental sphere, yesterday's challenges have become genuine risk factors. Threats to public health, strains on supply chains, the erosion of regional autonomy… Faced with disruptions that are reshaping the scope of action, some players are taking the lead and, beyond their business models, are assuming a new role as catalysts and engaging in thinking and co-creation. To support its global activities and cutting-edge solutions, Veolia is taking action by creating two international forums for dialogue and co-creation led by Estelle Brachlianoff.

"Environmental security can only be built collectively. Our goal is to open a dialogue and draw on all expertise and perspectives. Faced with new challenges, we cannot wait or move forward in silos. Beyond our global activities alongside our industrial and municipal clients and our intensive R&D work, we want to do more than just participate in the collective effort to build environmental security: we want to be its initiator and facilitator," says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

The Stakeholders Assembly, a unique international platform comprising 34 high-level figures from the United States, Lebanon, Jordan, France, Namibia, China, and Chile, met for the first time on April 9, 2026. Among its members are renowned figures who are true leaders in their respective fields, such as Sherri Goodman, a recognized expert on defense, energy, and climate issues, and Esther Delbourg, a water economist.

For this inaugural session, the international group, whose work is supported by researchers from Columbia University in New York and HEC Paris, focused on the reuse of treated wastewater (REUSE). The 34 members signed a joint commitment on water security and access to water and shared their insights to promote the scaling up of concrete solutions derived from water technologies, one of the growth boosters of Veolia's Green Up strategic program.

At the same time, on April 8, 2026, theFuture Generations Council, which brings together, among others, entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers under the age of 30 15 external members and 15 Veolia Group employees from five continents shared with Estelle Brachlianoff six proposals for action on the theme "fostering a culture of risk to invent the industry of tomorrow." On June 15, they will present three of these proposals to Veolia's Executive Committee, with the aim of taking concrete action within the Group by implementing one of them, should it be selected following the discussion.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. veolia.com

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Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

presse.groupe@veolia.com