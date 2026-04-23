

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.94 billion, or EUR1.66 per share. This compares with EUR1.79 billion, or EUR1.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SAP SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.01 billion or EUR1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to EUR9.55 billion from EUR9.01 billion last year.



SAP SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.94 Bln. vs. EUR1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.66 vs. EUR1.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.55 Bln vs. EUR9.01 Bln last year.



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