

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported a first-quarter net loss of $3.73 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to a loss of $821 million or $0.19 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.29, up from $0.13 per share last year.



Net revenues for the quarter were $13.58 billion, up 7% from $12.67 billion last year.



Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, earnings per share of $0.08 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.20.



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