

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $231.82 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $165.18 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $419.98 million from $395.23 million last year.



Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $231.82 Mln. vs. $165.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $419.98 Mln vs. $395.23 Mln last year.



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