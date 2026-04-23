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Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
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WKN: A1W6DM | ISIN: US36467J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GL
Stuttgart
23.04.26 | 21:55
39,750 Euro
+1,77 % +0,690
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,15040,39023.04.
39,67040,19023.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC39,750+1,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.