Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that it has closed investments from two European strategic investors. The Company issued 9,375,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$4,500,000 ("Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common voting share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

Zefiro's Chief Executive Officer and Director Catherine Flax commented, "We are pleased to have obtained this strategic European investment, which will help to support continued growth of our business in the near term. This is Zefiro's first primary equity financing since its IPO which took place exactly two years ago. Executing this financing reflects the focus and commitment of Zefiro's new management team, who in just a matter of months have put the Company on a clearer path for scalable growth, success, and improving financial performance."

Ms. Flax continued, "Zefiro is grateful to its shareholder base, who expressed their support for our current management team at the recent Annual General Meeting as we work to deliver meaningful and positive results for investors. This is a key milestone in our capital formation strategy for Zefiro's growth in 2026, and we are building our momentum as we keep executing to grow Zefiro's environmental services platform."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of Offering to execute on near term accretive acquisitions and to support working capital for the organic growth of its 100% owned subsidiary Plants & Goodwin.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain finders an aggregate of C$270,000 and 562,500 non-transferrable broker warrants of the Company exercisable at C$0.75 for a period of 24-months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Units under the Offering are being offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 - Distributions Outside Canada, and accordingly, the Units are not subject to resale restrictions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering; the Company's evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and the timing, terms or completion of any such transactions; the expected use of proceeds to support working capital and the organic growth of the Company's subsidiary, Plants & Goodwin; and the receipt of any required regulatory or exchange acceptances.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and is based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; that the Company will be able to identify, negotiate and (if pursued) complete acquisitions on acceptable terms; that Plants & Goodwin will continue to operate in a manner consistent with management's expectations; and that required regulatory or exchange acceptances will be obtained on terms and timelines acceptable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company may not deploy the net proceeds as currently anticipated; the risk that acquisition opportunities may not be identified, pursued or completed on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that regulatory, governmental or exchange acceptances may be delayed, conditional or not obtained; changes in general market, economic or geopolitical conditions; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp. in any jurisdiction, nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to any investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



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Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.