

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bollore Group (BOP.SG, BOL.PA) reported that, at constant scope and exchange rates, revenue for first quarter rose 6.5% year-over-year to 815 million euros. On a reported basis, revenue was up 4.3% from last year.



Bollore Energy revenue rose 7.9% to 731 million euros, for the quarter. Revenue from industrial activities was 74 million euros, down 3.2%.



The Board of Compagnie de l'Odet, which owns 71% of Bolloré SE's share capital, has indicated its intention to pay an interim dividend of an exceptional nature in the second half of 2026 representing at least two-thirds of the exceptional dividend received by Compagnie de l'Odet.



At last close, Bollore shares were trading at 5.18 euros, up 0.88%.



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