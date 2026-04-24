

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said it has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Iridius, an enterprise AI infrastructure company that designs compliant-by-design AI solutions for highly regulated industries, including life sciences and pharmaceuticals sectors. Accenture and Iridius will also form a strategic partnership to support life sciences organizations in scaling AI adoption. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



Accenture and Iridius will build end-to-end compliance workflows across the life sciences value chain, from regulatory submissions and pharmacovigilance to clinical and manufacturing operations.



At last close, Accenture shares were trading at $178.28, down 6.22%.



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