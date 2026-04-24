Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Media Release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that all conditions required for the closing of its previously announced acquisition of three drug substances sites in the US and Australia from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners have been satisfied. The closing of the transaction will occur on May 1, 2026.
The transaction adds three high-quality small-molecule drug substances sites to Siegfried's global drug substances network: Noramco, a large commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware (US), Purisys, a clinical API development and manufacturing facility located in Athens, Georgia (US), and Extractas Bioscience, a manufacturer of purified products based in Westbury, Tasmania (Australia). The three sites employ around 400 people and will be part of Siegfried's global network upon closing.
Siegfried intends to expand its fast-growing exclusive synthesis business in the US by optimizing its controlled substance capacity across the Wilmington site and its nearby Pennsville facility. Combined with the early-phase development capabilities in Athens and the extraction expertise of Extractas Bioscience, the acquisition strengthens Siegfried's ability to support customers from early-phase development to commercial manufacturing.
Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO Siegfried: "Reaching this milestone represents another important step in the execution of our EVOLVE+ strategy. The additional US manufacturing capacity and complementary capabilities strengthen our position in small-molecule drug substances and support our ambition to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Siegfried and to working together to further strengthen our global network and realize its full potential."
Updated guidance for 2026:
For 2026, the net sales contribution from the acquisition is expected to be around USD 100m (annualized: around USD 155m), at an EBITDA margin at or above the current group EBITDA margin. Reflecting the acquisition, Siegfried now expects growth of net sales in the high-single-digit percentage range in local currencies for the Drug Substance cluster (previously low-single-digit). For the Drug Products cluster, the expected growth of net sales remains in the high-single-digit percentage range in local currencies. As a result, for the Group, Siegfried expects high-single-digit percentage growth of net sales in local currencies (previously low-single-digit).
Siegfried continues to target a core EBITDA margin above 23%.
Positive mid-term outlook confirmed: Profitable growth above market (excl. M&A).
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
expect more
Siegfried AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2314114
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2314114 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST