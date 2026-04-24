Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Siegfried obtains antitrust clearance for acquisition of three drug substances sites in the US and Australia



24-Apr-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release

Zofingen, April 24, 2026 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that all conditions required for the closing of its previously announced acquisition of three drug substances sites in the US and Australia from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners have been satisfied. The closing of the transaction will occur on May 1, 2026. The transaction adds three high-quality small-molecule drug substances sites to Siegfried's global drug substances network: Noramco, a large commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware (US), Purisys, a clinical API development and manufacturing facility located in Athens, Georgia (US), and Extractas Bioscience, a manufacturer of purified products based in Westbury, Tasmania (Australia). The three sites employ around 400 people and will be part of Siegfried's global network upon closing. Siegfried intends to expand its fast-growing exclusive synthesis business in the US by optimizing its controlled substance capacity across the Wilmington site and its nearby Pennsville facility. Combined with the early-phase development capabilities in Athens and the extraction expertise of Extractas Bioscience, the acquisition strengthens Siegfried's ability to support customers from early-phase development to commercial manufacturing. Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO Siegfried: "Reaching this milestone represents another important step in the execution of our EVOLVE+ strategy. The additional US manufacturing capacity and complementary capabilities strengthen our position in small-molecule drug substances and support our ambition to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Siegfried and to working together to further strengthen our global network and realize its full potential." Updated guidance for 2026: For 2026, the net sales contribution from the acquisition is expected to be around USD 100m (annualized: around USD 155m), at an EBITDA margin at or above the current group EBITDA margin. Reflecting the acquisition, Siegfried now expects growth of net sales in the high-single-digit percentage range in local currencies for the Drug Substance cluster (previously low-single-digit). For the Drug Products cluster, the expected growth of net sales remains in the high-single-digit percentage range in local currencies. As a result, for the Group, Siegfried expects high-single-digit percentage growth of net sales in local currencies (previously low-single-digit). Siegfried continues to target a core EBITDA margin above 23%. Positive mid-term outlook confirmed: Profitable growth above market (excl. M&A). All closing conditions satisfied for the acquisition of three small molecules sites in the US and Australia; closing to occur as of May 1, 2026

Transaction adds highly demanded US-based manufacturing capacity to Siegfried's global drug substances network

Updated outlook for 2026: Drug Products: High-single-digit growth of net sales in local currencies (unchanged)

Drug Substances: High-single-digit growth of net sales in local currencies (previously low-single-digit)

As a result, for the Group: High-single-digit growth of net sales in local currencies (previously low-single-digit)

Core EBITDA margin: Over 23% (unchanged)

Positive mid-term outlook confirmed: Profitable growth above market (excl. M&A) Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with 13 sites in the USA, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3'800 people. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch

End of Inside Information