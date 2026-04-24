

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF245 million, or CHF2.06 per share. This compares with CHF291 million, or CHF2.45 per share, last year.



Kuehne & Nagel International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF245 Mln. vs. CHF291 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF2.06 vs. CHF2.45 last year.



For the first quarter, the company reported net turnover of CHF 5.603 billion, less than CHF 6.330 billion in the same period last year.



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