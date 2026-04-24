

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (TLSNY.PK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK1.664 billion, or SEK0.42 per share. This compares with SEK510 million, or SEK0.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to SEK19.969 billion from SEK20.035 billion last year.



Telia Company AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.664 Bln. vs. SEK510 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.42 vs. SEK0.13 last year. -Revenue: SEK19.969 Bln vs. SEK20.035 Bln last year.



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