

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo AB (VLVLY) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK8.315 billion, or SEK4.09 per share. This compares with SEK9.890 billion, or SEK4.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to SEK110.765 billion from SEK121.792 billion last year.



Volvo AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK8.315 Bln. vs. SEK9.890 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.09 vs. SEK4.86 last year. -Revenue: SEK110.765 Bln vs. SEK121.792 Bln last year.



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