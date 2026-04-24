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Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
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WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 08:02
28,540 Euro
-0,76 % -0,220
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,62028,88008:31
28,50028,94008:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIFCO AB28,540-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.