

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Lifco AB (1L3.F) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK899 million, or SEK1.98 per share. This compares with SEK834 million, or SEK1.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to SEK7.186 billion from SEK6.933 billion last year.



Lifco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK899 Mln. vs. SEK834 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.98 vs. SEK1.84 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.186 Bln vs. SEK6.933 Bln last year.



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