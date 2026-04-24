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WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
23.04.26 | 17:35
23,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,87023,07008:30
22,86023,07008:30
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Carnival PLC - Notification to Untraced Shareholders

Carnival PLC - Notification to Untraced Shareholders

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Notification to Untraced Shareholders

MIAMI (April 24, 2026) - Carnival plc (LSE: CCL; NYSE CUK) ("Carnival") announces that it initiated a tracing exercise earlier this year to trace certain shareholders with whom Carnival and its registrar had lost contact for a period of at least 12 years (the "Untraced Shareholders") to help reunite those shareholders with their unclaimed entitlements.

Carnival gives notice that, in accordance with its articles of association, the shares of each Untraced Shareholder who has not contacted Carnival or its registrar since the commencement of the tracing exercise have been sold. Each Untraced Shareholder is invited to claim the net proceeds of the sale of their shares and any unclaimed payments, including dividends, to which that shareholder is entitled (the "Payments") by contacting Equiniti Limited by telephone at +44 (0) 371 384 2665 (lines open Monday to Friday 8:30am-5:30pm BST) or online at www.Shareview.co.uk by April 24, 2027.

If no valid claim has been received by Equiniti Limited by April 24, 2027, the Payments will be forfeited by each Untraced Shareholder and will belong to Carnival.

###

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com and www.seabourn.com.

Registrar Contact
Equiniti: +44 (0) 371 384 2665 or www.Shareview.co.uk

Carnival Investor Relations Contact
Beth Roberts: ir@carnival.com

Carnival Media Contacts
Jody Venturoni: jventuroni@carnival.com
Janna Rowell: jrowell@carnival.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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