

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Steel (004020.KS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 41.0 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 55.1 billion won, prior year. The company said it posted a loss as FX surge and raw material costs offset volume growth in sales. Operating income was 15.7 billion won compared to a loss of 19.0 billion won, previous year.



First quarter sales were 5.74 trillion Korean won, up 3.2% from last year.



Shares of Hyundai Steel are trading at 40,850 Korean won, down 0.97%.



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