Daikin has launched the Altherma 3 H HT, a pre-engineered air-to-water heat pump using R-32 refrigerant, operating down to -28 C and delivering up to 70 C leaving water temperature for direct boiler replacement in existing radiator systems. The system reportedly achieves a coefficient of performance of 4.86.Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has launched this week a pre-designed residential air-to-water heat pump that installers can reportedly hook into existing plumbing with minimal custom work. "The Daikin Aletherma 3 H HT provides a distinctively versatile, 3-in-1 'plumb-and-play' ...

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