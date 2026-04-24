Telia Lietuva results for 3 months of 2026

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 3 months' period ended 31 March 2026.

First quarter of 2026 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue grew by 7.6% and amounted to EUR 128.8 million (EUR 119.8 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 8.2% to EUR 52.2 million (EUR 48.3 million

EBITDA increased by 7.0% and amounted to EUR 51.2 million (EUR 47.8 million)

Profit for the period went up by 9.0% to EUR 24.6 million (EUR 22.6 million)

Capital investments increased by 19.2% and amounted to EUR 11.3 million (EUR 9.5 million)

Free cash flow went up by 28.6% and amounted to EUR 40.2 million (EUR 31.3 million)

Comment by Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

In 2026, we continue our journey to simpler, faster and more efficient company. At the end of 2025, two important units of Telia Lietuva - Technology Infrastructure and Digital Transformation - were merged into one Technology & Digital unit, and during the first quarter of 2026 the new unit streamlined its organizational structure and ways of working. Reorganization of Digital & Technology unit was a part of a broader digital shift across the Telia Company Group.

By deploying digital and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the Company reduced its workforce by roughly 60 positions. As a result, non-recurring employee redundancy expenses amounted to EUR 1.1 million for the first three months of 2026.

Our focus on our core connectivity business is showing results. During the first quarter of 2026, service revenue went up by 7.6 percent, adjusted EBITDA - by 8.2 percent and profit for the period - by 9 per cent. Compared with the same period a year ago, free cash flow increased by 28.6 percent.

Strong financial position of the Company allowed the Board to propose a payout of a record high EUR 0.14 dividend per share for the year 2025.

In February, a symbolic cornerstone of our new data center was laid down near Vilnius. It will be the first data center in the Baltic States and Central Europe to have an international BREEAM sustainability certificate. The center will use only renewable electricity (up to 8 MW of power), and solar power plants installed on and near the building will generate an additional 1 GWh of electricity annually.

Also, it will be connected to two Telia data centers already operating in Vilnius via an optical communication ring, thus creating a network of highly reliable data centers. Two building modules will be constructed initially, providing capacity for more than 400 server racks.. Construction of the new data center is planned to be completed by the end of 2027 and will costs EUR 26 million.

Telia Play started collaboration with the global content platform HBO Max. The new partnership gives viewers access to the highest quality films, series, documentaries and sports in one environment. This helps viewers to be less distracted between different platforms and make the viewing experience much more convenient. HBO Max combines HBO original series, Warner Bros. films, Discovery documentaries, Cartoon Network programming and Eurosport sports broadcasts.

The Company continues to maintain its high customer care standards. According to Lithuania residents' survey conducted in 2026, Telia Lietuva provides the best customer care among the telecommunication companies. It also was recognized for the best customer care in telecommunications and Internet sectors by Shopper Quality's secret shopper research conducted in 2025.

In February, Telia Lietuva supported the national aid campaign "Radarom!" carried out for the fourth time. The Company has allocated EUR 100 thousand to Ukraine. This is not a one-time step, but part of a consistent strategy - stay resilient and continue vital support as long as it is needed.

The Company also provides practical assistance - last year, more than half a ton of computers and used network equipment for restoring mobile communication networks, were transferred to Ukraine for an amount of more than EUR 60 thousand. In addition, until this year, Telia Lietuva was the only one in Lithuania to support particularly favorable mobile communication tariffs between Ukraine and Lithuania since the beginning of the war, and from 1 January 2026, by EU decision, those traveling to Ukraine can use mobile communication services under the same conditions as at home.

ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Report for January-March of 2026.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB results for 3 months of 2026

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt