Nilörngruppen AB: Nilörn Interim Report Q1, 2026

Period January - March

Order intake decreased by 18 per cent and amounted to MSEK 218 (267),

Adjusted for currency effects, the order intake decreased by 10 per cent.

Net sales in SEK decreased by 16 per cent and amounted to MSEK 218 (259)

Adjusted for currency effects of MSEK 24 and an order of MSEK 16 which this year will be delivered in Q2 (last year in Q1), revenue amounted to MSEK 258, corresponding to un unchanged growth

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 15.4 (23.0)

Adjusted for non-recurring costs of MSEK 2.3, operating profit amounted to MSEK 17.7 (23.0)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 15.7 (20.9)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 12.2 (15.8)

Earnings per share amounted to 1.07 (1.38) SEK





Significant events during the quarter

The Board of Directors has decided to propose an unchanged dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share, corresponding to MSEK 17.1 (17.1)

Significant impact from currency effects on revenue and from a larger order shifted between quarters

Non-recurring costs relate to strategic projects amounts to MSEK 1.8 and approximately MSEK 0.5 relating to personnel restructuring





A presentation will be held via Teams 24/04 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

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Contacts

Krister Magnusson

CEO

krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

+46 704-852 114

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 24 April 2026

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: www.nilorn.com.