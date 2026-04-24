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WKN: A2AQCM | ISIN: SE0007100342 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GG
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
4,690 Euro
+0,64 % +0,030
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6004,68510:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nilörngruppen AB: Nilörn Interim Report Q1, 2026

Period January - March

  • Order intake decreased by 18 per cent and amounted to MSEK 218 (267),
  • Adjusted for currency effects, the order intake decreased by 10 per cent.
  • Net sales in SEK decreased by 16 per cent and amounted to MSEK 218 (259)
  • Adjusted for currency effects of MSEK 24 and an order of MSEK 16 which this year will be delivered in Q2 (last year in Q1), revenue amounted to MSEK 258, corresponding to un unchanged growth
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 15.4 (23.0)
  • Adjusted for non-recurring costs of MSEK 2.3, operating profit amounted to MSEK 17.7 (23.0)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 15.7 (20.9)
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 12.2 (15.8)
  • Earnings per share amounted to 1.07 (1.38) SEK

Significant events during the quarter

  • The Board of Directors has decided to propose an unchanged dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share, corresponding to MSEK 17.1 (17.1)
  • Significant impact from currency effects on revenue and from a larger order shifted between quarters
  • Non-recurring costs relate to strategic projects amounts to MSEK 1.8 and approximately MSEK 0.5 relating to personnel restructuring

A presentation will be held via Teams 24/04 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

Contacts

Krister Magnusson
CEO
krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
+46 704-852 114

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 24 April 2026

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: www.nilorn.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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