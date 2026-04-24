Humana AB: Humana reports first quarter 2026 results

Profitability improvement in Sweden

Summary of the first quarter

· Net revenue was SEK 2,477 million (2,533), a decrease of 2?percent.

· Organic growth was -0.5 percent (-2.1).

· Operating profit was SEK 99m (143). The comparison period was positively affected by a capital gain of SEK?35m.

· Adjusted operating profit was unchanged at SEK 108m (108).

· Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 39m (74).

· Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.80 (1.44).

· Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -124m (108).

· Free cash flow amounted to SEK -58m (-49).

Highlights

· Improvement in profitability in Sweden from 4.3% to 4.6%

· Efficiency programme results starting to show in Sweden

· Acquisition of Familiehjelpgruppen AS in Norway completed

· Agreement to acquire Homsan AB in Sweden

· Agreement to establish elderly care home and LSS group housing in Sollentuna

· Named Sweden's most sustainable brand in health and social care

· Ongoing share buybacks. Treasury shares represent 8.31% of total shares outstanding.



Significant events in the first quarter of 2026

· In January 2026, it was announced that Humana had entered into agreements regarding the construction of a modern new 100-bed elderly care home, and LSS group housing with six beds in central Sollentuna. Expected annual revenue amounts to approx. SEK 100m.

· In February 2026, it was announced that Humana had completed the acquisition of Familiehjelpgruppen AS. Through this acquisition, Humana is strengthening its offering within preventive care for child and youth in Norway.

· In March 2026, it was announced that Humana had signed an agreement to acquire Homsan AB, a well-established provider within LSS day care activities in the Stockholm region. Through the acquisition, Humana has more than doubled the size of its operation within day care activities and strengthened its geographic presence in the region.

· In March 2026, Humana was named Sweden's most sustainable brand in health and social care for the fourth time.

· In February and March 2026, the Board decided to exercise the authority granted by the 2025 Annual General Meeting to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares. As?of 31 March 2026, the company's total holding of treasury shares amounted to 4,304,925 shares, corresponding to 8.3 percent of the total number of shares and votes. Following the share buybacks during the quarter, the total number of shares, excluding treasury shares, amounted to 47,521,133.



President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson comments

" The first quarter of 2026 was characterised by a profitability improvement in Sweden and operational stability. Our strengthened sales organisation is beginning to deliver results and we are seeing higher average occupancy within the Group. Our efficiency improvements are also starting to have an effect and we are stepping up our growth through both acquisitions and organic initiatives within our focus areas. Towards the end of the quarter, we saw positive signs of recovery in the market for child and youth in Sweden."

Read the full comment in the report.

Conference call

A webcast will be held on 24 April 2026 at 09:00 CET at which President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson and CFO Christoffer Herou will present the report and answer questions. If you wish to take part via the webcast, use the following link.

If you wish to participate via conference call, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Registration teleconference

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Herou

CFO

+46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of IR

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

This information is information that Humana is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 08:00 CEST.