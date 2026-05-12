Humana AB: Humana announces changes to Group executive management

Humana's Business Area Manager Personal Assistance, Hans Dahlgren, is leaving Humana after four years in the Group. The recruitment process to find a replacement will begin immediately.

-Hans has made a solid contribution during his years at Humana. Not least when he, together with his team, has led the Personal Assistance operations through a period of major changes that we are now starting to see the results of. His drive and commitment to creating sustainable conditions in the industry has been an asset to the industry as a whole. I would like to extend a big thank you to Hans who has been a valued colleague and wish him the best of luck with future assignments when the time comes, says Nathalie Boulas Nilsson, President and CEO of Humana.



Hans Dahlgren will remain at Humana during his notice period.



For more information, please contact:

Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, +46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/