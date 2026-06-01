Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on June 1, 2026

Humana AB held its annual general meeting on Monday, June 1, 2026. The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows.

More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals. The notice and complete proposals are available on the company's website, https://www.humanagroup.com/

Adoption of balance sheets and profit and loss accounts

It was resolved to adopt the profit and loss account and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocations of the company's results

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that available earnings of SEK 1,594,998,555 be allocated as follows. A dividend of SEK 1.35 per share will be paid to shareholders.

The remaining funds after the dividend, will be carried forward.

It was also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the record date for the right to receive the dividend shall be Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Discharge from liability

The meeting discharged all persons who have been members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability towards the company for the financial year 2025.

Directors and auditors

The AGM decided on Monica Lingegård, Anders Nyberg and Fredrik Strömholm, Grethe Aasved, Carolina Oscarius Dahl, Leena Munter and Ralph Riber shall be re-elected as directors for the period until the end of the annual general meeting 2027.

Anders Nyberg was re-elected chair of the board.

The registered audit firm KPMG AB was reappointed auditor of the company.

Fees to the directors were resolved at the meeting in accordance with the following: SEK 825,000 for the chair of the board, and SEK 310,000 each for other directors elected by the general meeting. In addition, SEK 150,000 is payable to the chair of the audit committee, SEK 62,000 each to other members of the audit committee, and SEK 112,500 to the chair of the remuneration committee and SEK 51,500 to each other member of the remuneration committee.

It was resolved that fees would be paid to the auditor in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

It was resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the remuneration report.

Issue authorisation

It was resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorise the board to, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, issue new shares. Issue can be decided with or without regard to shareholders' pre-emption rights. On the strength of the authorisation the board may resolve to issue a number of new shares not exceeding ten per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company at the time of the authorisation resolution.

The authorisation includes the right to resolve that shares will be issued against cash payment, payment in kind or payment by way of set-off and the issue may otherwise be subject to conditions as set out in Chapter 2, section 5, second paragraph, 1-3 and 5 of the Companies Act.

Authorisation on acquisition and transfer of own shares

It was resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorise the board to, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisition and/or transfer of own shares. Transfer of own shares can be decided without regard to shareholders' pre-emption rights.

Acquisition of own shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm and own shares may be acquired to the extent the company's holdings of own shares in total amounts to no more than one tenth of all shares in the company. The reasons for the authorisation to resolve on acquisition of own shares are to be able to improve the company's capital structure, to enable share transfers in accordance with the authorisation resolution for the board to transfer own shares, and to increase the flexibility for the board in connection with potential future corporate acquisitions.

Transfer of own shares may be made either on Nasdaq Stockholm or in another manner. The maximum number of shares that may be transferred is the total number of own shares held by the company at the time of the board's resolution to transfer the shares. The reasons for the authorisation to resolve on transfer of own shares and for the disapplication from the shareholders' pre-emption rights are to be able to improve the company's capital structure and to increase the flexibility of the board in connection to potential future corporate acquisitions, by facilitating fast and cost-efficient financing by divesting holdings of own shares.

Reduction of the share capital through cancellation of treasury shares and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, on a reduction of the share capital through cancellation of repurchased treasury shares and a corresponding increase in the share capital through a bonus issue.

The bonus issue is carried out without any new shares being issued.

The purpose of the reduction of the share capital is to allocate the amount to non-restricted equity. However, the amount is restored to the share capital through the bonus issue. The effect of the these measures is that the company's share capital is unchanged compared with the sum it amounted to before the reduction. The company's share capital will amount to approximately SEK 1,279,656 and the number of registered shares will be 48,039,394, each with a quota value of approximately SEK 0.027.



For more information, please contact:

Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor relations, +46 73 074 79 12, Ewelina.Pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/