Humana AB: Humana divests elderly care home property

Humana and Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden (SBB) have entered into an agreement with Northern Horizon Capital to divest an elderly care home property in Strängnäs, where Humana owns 50 percent. The preliminary total purchase price for the transaction amounts to SEK 237 million, and the deal is expected to be completed in June 2026. Humana will continue the elderly care operations in the property.

The property was completed and the elderly care home was inaugurated in the spring of 2025 and consists of 100 apartments. Humana has a separate agreement with Strängnäs Municipality to operate the elderly care home until 2045. The property was developed and constructed during the years 2022 to 2025 in a partnership between Humana and SBB.

The sale is in line with Humana's strategy of not owning properties.

-The transaction means that we reduce our net debt by approximately SEK 100 million, which is positive, and creates opportunities to continue investing in other parts of our business, says Christoffer Herou, CFO at Humana.

The agreed property value amounts to SEK 235.5 million. The transaction entails a capital loss of approximately SEK 20 million, which will impact on the Group's results in the second quarter.

For more information contact:

Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, +46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

Christoffer Herou, CFO, +46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/