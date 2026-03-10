Anzeige
Humana AB: Humana strengthens its position in LSS - acquires Homsan AB

Humana has signed an agreement to acquire Homsan AB, a well-established provider of daily activities according to LSS in the Stockholm region. Through the acquisition, Humana more than doubles its services for daily activities and at the same time strengthens its geographical presence in the region.

Since 2010, Homsan has been providing daily activities according to LSS with a focus on individualised solutions. The company has 13 units with approximately 200 participants and annual sales of approximately SEK 63 million. The business is mainly conducted within the framework of LOV agreements with Stockholm city and Huddinge municipality. Through the acquisition, Humana's number of participants in daily activities will increase from approximately 160 to approximately 360 participants.

"We are very pleased to welcome Homsan to Humana. Homsan has a very good reputation and unique expertise that complements our existing operations well. The acquisition gives us a stable platform for continued development in the Stockholm region, where the demand for high-quality daily activities is high," says Titti Lilja, Business Area Manager Individual & Family.

The acquisition is part of Humana's strategy to grow in areas where the need in society is great and where quality, structure and a long-term perspective are crucial.

Homsan's operations have for a long time built up a strong position in daily activities, with several specialised concepts and ways of working, including for people with extensive needs.

Humana has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in the company. The transaction is financed with existing cash and is expected to be completed in April 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Titti Lilja, Business Area Manager Individual & Family, 070-265 43 54, titti.lilja@humana.se

Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, 073-074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us
Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

