WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 08:23
4,410 Euro
-0,11 % -0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Humana AB: Humana completes the acquisition of Familiehjelpgruppen AS

Humana has completed the acquisition of Familiehjelpgruppen AS. Through the acquisition, Humana strengthens its offering in preventive care for children and young in Norway.

Following the Competition Authority's approval of the acquisition of Familiehjelpgruppen AS (see previous press release 12 Dec, 2025), Humana AB has acquired all shares in the company. The acquisition expands Humana's range of care services for children and young in Norway, particularly in foster homes and support services, and strengthens Humana's position as a leading care provider for children and young people.

-We are incredibly happy to be able to welcome Familiehjelpgruppen to Humana. Together, we will develop our offering and take advantage of the opportunities that arise from a broader range of services and the addition of competent employees," says Mona Lien, Country Manager Humana Norway.

Familiehjelpgruppen will be included in Humana's accounts from February 2, 2026. Full-year revenues in the acquired company amount to approximately NOK 120 million.

For more information, please contact:
Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, 073-074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

