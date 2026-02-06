Humana AB: Humana reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

Secured projects to drive growth

Fourth quarter, October-December 2025

• Net revenue was SEK 2,483 million (2,687).

• Organic growth was -1.9 percent (0.8).

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 83m (106).

• Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 87m (108).

• Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 26m (29).

• Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 0.53 (0.55).

• Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 79m (133), which includes net repayments to credit institutions of SEK 50m.

• Free cash flow amounted to SEK 174m (141)

Full year, January-December 2025

• Net revenue amounted to SEK 10,011m (10,295).

• Organic growth was -1.7 percent (0.6).

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 508m (467).

• Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 478m (518).

• Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 238m (145).

• Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 4.73 (2.87).

• Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -184m (-97), which includes net repayments to credit institutions of SEK 456m.

• Free cash flow amounted to SEK 214m (222)

Highlights

• Client satisfaction index increased to 85 (82)

• Acquisition of Familiehjelpgruppen in Norway

• Agreement to establish elderly care home in Sollentuna

• Increase in pipeline for organic growth

• Climate targets validated by SBTi

• The Board proposed a dividend of SEK 1.35 per share for the 2025 financial year, an increase of 35 percent



Significant events during the fourth quarter of 2025

· On 3 October 2025, Humana's climate targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Humana has undertaken to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions throughout the value chain. The approval from SBTi encompasses both a short-term target through to 2030 and a long-term target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

· On 12 December 2025, Humana entered into an agreement to acquire Familiehjelpgruppen AS. The acquisition strengthens Humana's offering within preventive care for child and youth in Norway, particularly within family-based care, guidance and respite services. The acquired operation has annual revenues of approximately NOK 120m. The acquisition was completed on 2 February 2026, following approval from the competition authority.

Significant events after the reporting period

· Humana's Board proposed that the 2026 AGM approve a dividend of SEK 1.35 per share for the 2025 financial year, an increase of 35 percent.

· On January 23, 2026, Humana entered into an agreement regarding the construction of a new nursing home with 100 placements, and an LSS group home with six beds in central Sollentuna. The accommodation is planned to be completed in 2028.



President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson comments

" 2025 was an eventful year for Humana, characterised by essential adaptations and proactive initiatives targeting growth and digitalisation. Despite a challenging fourth quarter, we delivered a stable full-year margin, strong earnings per share, and are now well-equipped to accelerate our adopted strategy. We are entering 2026 with signed growth projects of approximately SEK 450 million."

Read the full comment in the report.

Conference call

A webcast will be held on 6 February 2026 at 09:00 CET at which President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson and CFO Christoffer Herou will present the report and answer questions. If you wish to take part via the webcast, use the following link.

If you wish to participate via conference call, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Registration teleconference

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Herou

CFO

+46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson

Ansvarig investerarrelationer

+ 46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

This information is information that Humana is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-06 08:00 CET.