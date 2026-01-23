Anzeige
WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
Stuttgart
23.01.26 | 14:17
4,675 Euro
+0,65 % +0,030
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.01.2026 11:00 Uhr
Humana AB: Humana establishes new elderly care, and LSS group home in central Sollentuna

Humana has entered into an agreement regarding the construction of a new modern elderly care home with 100 beds, and an LSS group home with six beds in central Sollentuna.

The unit will be developed and owned by Knut Olsson Fastigheter AB and is planned to be completed in 2028. The unit will be part of Sollentuna's Freedom of Choice System (LOV) and the operations will be run by Humana.
For Knut Olsson Fastigheter, the project is a central part of a long-term strategy for special properties.
"This is an investment that makes a difference in people's everyday lives. A new modern elderly care home and an LSS home give both the elderly and people with disabilities better opportunities for a safe and functional living environment. At the same time, it creates closeness for relatives and strengthens the range of care in the municipality," says Anna-Lena Johansson, chair of the health and social care committee.

The building permit application will be submitted shortly and preparations for the new operations will begin immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Titti Lilja, Business Area Manager Individual & Family, +46 70-265 43 54, titti.lilja@humana.se
Ewelina Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations, +46 73-074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us
Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 23,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2024, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,295m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

