EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.04.2026 / 09:59 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Befesa S.A. Street: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse Postal code: 2320 City: Luxembourg

Luxemburg Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.

City of registered office, country: Madrid, Spain

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

ALBA EUROPE, S.á.r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Apr 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.93 % 0,00 % 9.93 % 39,999,998 Previous notification 10.01 % 0,00 % 10.01 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) LU1704650164 0 3,975,146 0 % 9.93 % Total 3,975,146 9.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. 9.93 % 0 % 9.93 % ALBA EUROPE, S.á.r.l. 9.93 % 0 % 9.93 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Alba Europe S.à.r.l. is wholly owned by Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity, and none of the cases of a "controlled undertaking" set out in Article 1(4) of the Law on Transparency Requirements for Issuers of 11 January 2008 applies. The principal shareholders of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. are: • Mr. Juan March Delgado, who holds 29.13% of the share capital and voting rights* • Mr. Carlos March Delgado, who holds 27.55% of the share capital and voting rights* * Includes direct and indirect shareholdings.

Date

22 Apr 2026





24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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