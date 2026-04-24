

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF.PK, 4519.T) reported Friday higher profit and revenues for its first quarter, and maintained fiscal 2026 outlook



In the first quarter, net income attributable to Chugai shareholders grew 18.7 percent to 115.42 billion Japanese yen from last year's 97.23 billion yen. Earnings per share improved to 70.13 yen from 59.08 yen a year ago.



Core net income was 118.55 billion yen or 72.03 yen per share, a growth of 24.4 percent from last year.



Operating profit increased 16.2 percent year-over-year to 158.77 billion yen, and core operating profit grew 24.4 percent to 163.27 billion yen.



Revenues grew 11.5 percent to 321.75 billion yen from 288.46 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project core net income of 485 billion yen, up 7.5 percent year-over-year; core earnings per share of 295.00 yen, up 7.7 percent; core operating profit of 670 billion yen, a growth of 7.5 percent; and revenues of 1.35 trillion yen, up 6.9 percent from last year.



Further, the company still expects dividends of 132 yen per share for fiscal 2026, lower than 272 yen per share in 2025. The dividend comprises interim and year-end dividends of 66 yen per share each.



In Tokyo, Chugai Pharma shares closed Friday's regular trading at 8,845.00 yen, down 0.9 percent.



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