S&P Global Announces New Strategic Direction for Upstream Energy Business

Divests its geoscience and petroleum engineering software portfolio to global technology firm SLB in order to sharpen focus on proprietary data and insights

Launches Titan, a new customer facing AI-powered platform for upstream data and insights

Partners with SLB to distribute S&P Global Energy data and develop new tools

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes to its upstream energy business, beginning with a definitive agreement to sell S&P Global Energy's geoscience and petroleum engineering software portfolio to SLB, a global technology company driving energy innovation across more than 100 countries. This portfolio of subsurface and engineering software, widely used by U.S. onshore and unconventional operators, includes Kingdom Software, Petra, Harmony Enterprise, Analytics Explorer, SubPUMP, PowerTools, FieldDIRECT, Piper, WellTest, and The Element Platform, together with associated business services.

In addition, S&P Global Energy will launch an AI-powered upstream data platform known as Titan, designed to transform how customers discover, analyze, and act on high-quality data and insights. Built on comprehensive global coverage spanning 113 countries, Titan will serve an estimated 110,000 users across 4,000 client organizations, scaling from individual analysts to global enterprises.

Currently in beta testing with select customers, Titan is scheduled for full commercial launch later this year. The platform consolidates content and analytics into a single, high-performance workspace that accelerates critical decision-making. Titan differentiates through an AI-Powered experience that enables anticipatory discovery, surfacing relevant patterns before users need to search, and helping teams translate upstream market signals into faster commercial and strategic actions.

"This new strategic direction for our upstream business will allow us to transform a core part of our business and deliver enhanced value to our customers," said Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global Energy. "Backed by an innovative new AI-powered platform, Titan, that will fundamentally change how our upstream data is connected and delivered, we are taking a significant leap forward in how we serve global energy markets as the most trusted provider of data and insights. These new investments could not come at a more important time as the world navigates a challenging energy environment, powered by the data and insights we provide."

Along with launching Titan, divesting these software assets will allow S&P Global Energy to focus on providing world class data and insights and pursue a channel-agnostic approach toward the distribution of its content. As part of this transaction, S&P Global Energy will continue to distribute its leading proprietary data through the divested geoscience and petroleum engineering workflow tools. The parties have also entered an agreement to expand their partnership through further data distribution and collaboration on building new AI models to transform upstream business use cases.



"Unconventional markets demand speed, scale and efficiency," said Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer, SLB. "This software portfolio is widely used by U.S. land operators in their daily workflows. By integrating these capabilities with our industrial-scale digital platforms and AI technologies we can serve customers across the full spectrum of subsurface and planning needs."

SLB's upstream energy sector tools and services are designed to deliver insights and manage data to meet diverse client needs across exploration, production, logistics, and midstream infrastructure including pipelines, storage terminals, and ports. The customers include national and international energy companies, and independents, along with midstream-downstream operating companies.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026 or early 2027. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to S&P Global. Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal advisor to S&P Global. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal advisor to SLB.

Media Contacts:

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S&P Global Energy?

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S&P Global?

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About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy (formerly S&P Global Commodity Insights), our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy.

About SLB

SLB is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global presence in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this press release and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would." For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as: the outcome of contingencies; future actions by regulators; changes in the Company's business strategies and methods of generating revenue; the development and performance of the Company's services and products; the expected impact of acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's effective tax rates; the Company's cost structure, dividend policy, cash flows or liquidity; and the anticipated separation of S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility") into a standalone public company.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

worldwide economic, financial, political, and regulatory conditions (including slower GDP growth or recession, restrictions on trade (e.g., tariffs), instability in the banking sector and inflation), and factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility (e.g., supply chain risk), geopolitical uncertainty (including military conflict), natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, public health crises (e.g., pandemics), and conditions that result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes, including from the U.S. administration;

the volatility and health of debt, equity, commodities, energy and automotive markets, including credit quality and spreads, the composition and mix of credit maturity profiles, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances, equity flows from active to passive, fluctuations in average asset prices in global equities, demand for investment products that track indices and assessments and trading volumes of certain exchange traded derivatives;

the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, or protect against a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties and remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, indices and other services;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the effect of competitive products (including those incorporating artificial intelligence ("AI")) and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures;

a decline in the demand for our products and services by our customers and other market participants;

our ability to develop new products or technologies, to integrate our products with new technologies (e.g., AI), or to compete with new products or technologies offered by new or existing competitors;

the introduction of competing products (including those developed by AI) or technologies by other companies;

our ability to protect our intellectual property from unauthorized use and infringement, including by others using AI technologies, and to operate our business without violating third-party intellectual property rights, including through our own use of AI in our products and services;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees, especially in a competitive business environment;

our ability to successfully navigate key organizational changes;

the continuously evolving regulatory environment in Europe, the United States and elsewhere around the globe affecting each of our businesses and the products they offer, and our compliance therewith;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties for noncompliance with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

consolidation of the Company's customers, suppliers or competitors;

the ability of the Company, and its third-party service providers, to maintain adequate physical and technological infrastructure;

the Company's ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem, such as an earthquake, hurricane, flood, civil unrest, protests, military conflict, terrorist attack, outbreak of pandemic or contagious diseases, security breach, cyber attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

the impact of changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements on the Company;

the separation of Mobility not being consummated within the anticipated time period or at all;

the ability of the separation of Mobility to qualify for tax-free treatment for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

any disruption to the Company's business in connection with the proposed separation of Mobility;

any loss of synergies from separating the businesses of Mobility and the Company that adversely impact the results of operations of both businesses, or the companies resulting from the separation of Mobility not realizing all of the expected benefits of the separation; and

following the separation of Mobility, the combined value of the common stock of the two publicly-traded companies not being equal to or greater than the value of the Company's common stock had the separation not occurred.

The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Item 1A, Risk Factors in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE S&P Global