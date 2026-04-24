Auto China 2026: GAC Upgrades Global Strategy, Accelerates Its Move into the Front Ranks of China's Auto Export Powerhouses

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, at the Auto China 2026, GAC International held its first dedicated global launch event, unveiling an upgraded global strategy system. The event drew a larger audience than ever before, with approximately 330 attendees - including dealer representatives, key partners, and domestic and international media - gathering at the GAC booth to jointly open a new chapter in GAC's global journey. The launch event used four key words - Craftsmanship, Trust, Technology, and Ecosystem - to outline GAC's global practice roadmap, systematically explaining its strategic direction of integrating into the world through full-chain globalization, and setting its sights on becoming a front-runner among China's auto exporters by 2030.

Three key models destined for global markets - GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60 - took center stage, attracting swarms of overseas visitors, media, and guests who stopped to take in the display, giving the event a truly international flair. The unveiling of these three models marks the official start of GAC's global "full-category, full-powertrain, all-scenario" mobility era. In 2026, GAC International will continue to uphold a long-term vision, empowering mobility with technology, securing trust through quality, and creating a better future with action.

The global automotive industry is currently facing historic opportunities from technological convergence and energy transformation. For GAC, internationalization is the "critical leap" that will determine its future height - a strategic choice to move from "leading in China" to "world-class," and the second growth engine for "Reforging a New GAC." True globalization is not simply product export, but integrating into and serving the world with a "systematic globalization" concept.

From "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" to "Globally Trusted," GAC is accelerating its integration into the new landscape of the global auto industry with strategic determination, solid technological foundations, and deep local deployment. In the future, GAC will continue to work with global partners to enable consumers around the world to share in the progress of China's technological achievements, jointly creating low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility value for a better life.

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