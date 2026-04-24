Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 16:49
0,346 Euro
+2,07 % +0,007
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3290,33714:45
0,3250,33814:45
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tech GAC Forges Ahead, Joining Hands with Global Partners to Enter the "Fast Lane" of Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, GAC hosted the 2026 GAC INTERNATIONAL Partner Conference under the theme "Driving Forward, Winning Together" in Guangzhou. In a departure from previous years, this gathering of over 700 dealers and industry partners from 87 countries and regions felt less like a business conference and more like a full-scale technology showcase. From humanoid robot concierges welcoming guests upon arrival in Guangzhou, to a gala dinner featuring robotic lion dances and illuminated opera performers, and to interactive exhibits spotlighting a flying car, a robotic barista, and AI calligraphy, GAC is sending an unmistakable message to its global partners: going global is no longer just about selling cars. It is about fundamentally reshaping global competitiveness through a dual-engine strategy driven by technology and ecosystem innovation.

Executive leadership including Xia Xianqing, President of GAC Group; Jack Chen, Vice President of GAC Group and Chairman of GAC INTERNATIONAL; Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL; and Zhang Fan, Chief Design Officer and President of GAC Design Institute, joined global partners in charting a shared path forward, forging a collective commitment to "start the campaign with decisive action" and issuing a powerful call to fully accelerate GAC's global expansion.

During the dealer sharing session, outstanding dealer representatives from Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Hong Kong (China) took the stage one after another, sharing their practical experience in expanding the market together with GAC from different market perspectives. Their stories vividly illustrated the depth of cooperation built on mutual trust and shared success.

The conference also held a grand awards ceremony to recognize dealer teams and individuals who excelled in sales performance, customer service, and market promotion over the past year. By honoring the strivers and applauding the dream-chasers, GAC extended sincere gratitude to its global partners for their hard work and dedication.

During the conference, global partners also experienced GAC's multiple star models and cutting-edge technology exhibition zones. From smart cockpits to the integrated land-air technology matrix, partners deepened their understanding of GAC's product strength and technological capabilities, further strengthening their confidence in moving forward hand in hand with the GAC brand.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965145/GAC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-gac-forges-ahead-joining-hands-with-global-partners-to-enter-the-fast-lane-of-global-expansion-302752876.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.