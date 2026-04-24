Tech GAC Forges Ahead, Joining Hands with Global Partners to Enter the "Fast Lane" of Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, GAC hosted the 2026 GAC INTERNATIONAL Partner Conference under the theme "Driving Forward, Winning Together" in Guangzhou. In a departure from previous years, this gathering of over 700 dealers and industry partners from 87 countries and regions felt less like a business conference and more like a full-scale technology showcase. From humanoid robot concierges welcoming guests upon arrival in Guangzhou, to a gala dinner featuring robotic lion dances and illuminated opera performers, and to interactive exhibits spotlighting a flying car, a robotic barista, and AI calligraphy, GAC is sending an unmistakable message to its global partners: going global is no longer just about selling cars. It is about fundamentally reshaping global competitiveness through a dual-engine strategy driven by technology and ecosystem innovation.

Executive leadership including Xia Xianqing, President of GAC Group; Jack Chen, Vice President of GAC Group and Chairman of GAC INTERNATIONAL; Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL; and Zhang Fan, Chief Design Officer and President of GAC Design Institute, joined global partners in charting a shared path forward, forging a collective commitment to "start the campaign with decisive action" and issuing a powerful call to fully accelerate GAC's global expansion.

During the dealer sharing session, outstanding dealer representatives from Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Hong Kong (China) took the stage one after another, sharing their practical experience in expanding the market together with GAC from different market perspectives. Their stories vividly illustrated the depth of cooperation built on mutual trust and shared success.

The conference also held a grand awards ceremony to recognize dealer teams and individuals who excelled in sales performance, customer service, and market promotion over the past year. By honoring the strivers and applauding the dream-chasers, GAC extended sincere gratitude to its global partners for their hard work and dedication.

During the conference, global partners also experienced GAC's multiple star models and cutting-edge technology exhibition zones. From smart cockpits to the integrated land-air technology matrix, partners deepened their understanding of GAC's product strength and technological capabilities, further strengthening their confidence in moving forward hand in hand with the GAC brand.

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