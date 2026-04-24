EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Provides Update on Regulatory and Initial Deployment Activities for Telehealth Platform in Venezuela



24.04.2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today provided an update regarding its ongoing regulatory, compliance, and initial deployment activities related to its telehealth platform in Venezuela. The Company continues to advance early-stage deployment, testing, and refinement of its telehealth platform as part of its broader development process. The platform shall be accessible through its digital interface at https://latamedai.org, where the Company is presently and actively evaluating system performance, user workflows, and operational capabilities as part of its initial launch. The Company's telehealth platform is designed to support remote patient engagement, care coordination, and the integration of artificial intelligence-driven healthcare analytics tools within a technology-enabled healthcare environment. Current efforts are focused on enhancing platform functionality, improving data integration, and optimizing the overall user experience. In parallel with these development activities, the Company is working with the Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud, including the Servicio Autónomo de Contraloría Sanitaria (SACS), in connection with obtaining the required Permiso Sanitario de Funcionamiento para Plataforma Digital. The Company is actively progressing through the applicable regulatory process and coordinating with relevant authorities to address documentation, operational procedures, and compliance standards associated with the platform. Management currently anticipates that the permitting process may be completed in the near term; however, no assurance can be provided as to the timing or outcome of such process. The Company believes that this phase of deployment, testing, and regulatory alignment represents an important step in advancing its telehealth platform toward broader operational rollout across its target markets. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "Our focus is on building a scalable telehealth platform that can operate effectively within real-world healthcare environments. We are currently advancing platform testing, refinement, and regulatory alignment as we continue to build the foundation for broader deployment across Latin America. We expect a full launch in short order and upon receiving all regulatory approvals." The Company continues to advance the development and operational deployment of its digital health and artificial intelligence platform, including its telehealth infrastructure and AI-driven healthcare analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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