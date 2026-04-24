Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Acceptance of two Late-Breaking Abstracts for Liquid Oral Crofelemer Treatment of Intestinal Failure in Pediatric Patients at the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition

Intestinal Failure (IF) occurs in patients with an ultrarare congenital enteropathy due to microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and/or short bowel syndrome (SBS)

Jaguar has received orphan drug designations for MVID & SBS in the US and EU

Jaguar has also completed enrollment of pediatric MVID patients in an ongoing randomized clinical trial with plans for an NDA filing in mid-2027

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (Jaguar) family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today announced the acceptance of two late breaking abstracts for the treatment of pediatric IF from MVID and SBS at the 58th Annual Meeting of ESPGHAN. These pediatric IF patients are receiving liquid oral crofelemer as an investigational drug under two separate investigator-initiated trials. One infant MVID IF patient is being treated with crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to parenteral support for more than 6 months and other pediatric patients with IF due to MVID and/or SBS received crofelemer adjunctive therapy for over 1 year together with reduced amounts of parenteral support (PS).

"We are pleased with these results for the safety and effectiveness of liquid oral crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to PS pediatric IF patients on life-sustaining PS. MVID is a congenital enteropathy and has a lethal natural history if not treated with life-sustaining and lifelong total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with or without supplemental intravenous fluids. MVID is estimated to have a prevalence of approximately 200 patients, and to the best of our knowledge, crofelemer is being used to treat approximately 4% of the prevalent MVID patients, with the inclusion of additional MVID patients in an ongoing blinded study. Crofelemer has demonstrated reductions in parenteral support needs for IF patients with both MVID and SBS. Crofelemer has been well tolerated, and the pediatric IF patients are gaining weight and height, demonstrating reductions in their needs for PS, especially when adjusted for body weight. This is important because TPN is associated with significant comorbidities and reductions in PS needs are expected to improve clinical outcomes as well as quality of life measures for these pediatric IF patients," said Dr. Pravin Chaturvedi, Napo's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Lisa Conte, the company's founder and CEO, said that "Crofelemer continues to have an impressive safety profile while demonstrating disease progression modification for the fragile pediatric IF patient population. The company has received interest and support from the parents of these IF patients, which has been heartening and inspirational."

Jaguar's family company, Napo Therapeutics S.P.A., is continuing to enroll adult patients with IF due to SBS using the same formulation of crofelemer. This randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial is being conducted at multiple sites in Germany and Italy. An investigational study in adult SBS-IF patients is also being partially supported by the company in the US.

Intestinal failure is a debilitating condition that often requires patients to receive life-sustaining fluids, electrolytes and nutrients through intravenous administration, which consists of total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with supplemental intravenous fluids, which together constitute PS. Many intestinal failure patients require PS up to 7 days a week, and sometimes for 20 hours or more per day. While crucial for intestinal failure patients, PS is associated with serious toxicities to patients, including life-threatening infections, metabolic complications, liver and kidney function problems, reduction in normal growth parameters, cognitive functioning impacts among others.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including MVID and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

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SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-announces-acceptance-of-two-late-breaking-abstracts-for-1160834