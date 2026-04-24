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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
24.04.26 | 15:16
0,420 Euro
-5,08 % -0,023
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Gesundheitswesen
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SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,4710,48515:49
ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 12:20 Uhr
15 Leser
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Senzime Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2025

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB (publ) announces today that the company's annual and sustainability report for 2025 is published and available on www.senzime.com

"2025 was the year we increased the growth rate and exceeded SEK 100 million in sales. We achieved our communicated goals for sales growth in constant currencies and kept costs according to plan. We secured several major strategic wins, strengthened our leading market position, and laid the foundation for profitability in 2026", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 12:00 CEST.

Attachments

Annual Report 2025

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2025-1160901

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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