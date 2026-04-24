Lifco AB: Resolutions at Lifco's Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, Friday 24 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Lifco AB was held. The following main resolutions were made:

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the CEO, the Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 2.70 per share. Tuesday 28 April 2026 was determined as record date for dividend.

Election of Board of Directors

Carl Bennet, Ulrika Dellby, Dan Frohm, Erik Gabrielson, Ulf Grunander, Anna Hallberg, Caroline af Ugglas and Per Waldemarson were re-elected members of the Board. Anders Oscarsson was elected new member of the Board. Carl Bennet was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Fees to the Board of Directors

It was resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of SEK 7,117,200, excluding remuneration for Committee work, of which SEK 1,581,600 to the Chairman and SEK 790,800 to each of the other Board members elected by the Meeting who are not employees of Lifco Group. In addition, the Meeting resolved that work in the Audit Committee shall be compensated with SEK 319,800 to the Chairman and SEK 159,900 to each of the other members, while work in the Remuneration Committee shall be compensated with SEK 168,500 to the Chairman and SEK 104,250 to each of the other members.

Election of Auditor

The registered public accounting firm Ernst & Young AB was re-elected auditor up until the end of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2027. Ernst & Young AB has informed that Johan Holmberg will be the principal auditor. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid according to approved account.

Remuneration Report

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

Guidelines for Remuneration to Senior Executives

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding Guidelines for Remuneration to Senior Executives.

The decisions can be read in full at lifco.se.

For more information, please contact:

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.