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WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 16:14
25,720 Euro
-0,39 % -0,100
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,68025,78018:41
25,68025,78018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 15:40 Uhr
145 Leser
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Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Glass Umbrella in the UK

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the UK company Glass Umbrella Ltd. Glass Umbrella is a niche manufacturer of secondary glazing.

In 2025, Glass Umbrella reported net sales of approximately GBP 11 million. The company is based in Dinnington, UK, and has 74 employees. Glass Umbrella will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Infrastructure Products. Consolidation is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit gsecg.com for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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