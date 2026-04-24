Regulatory News:

In 2022, Azelis launched a long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") for certain directors, employees and self-employed managers of the Azelis Group. The LTIP is intended to align the interests of the Azelis Group's management with those of its shareholders. As per yearly practice, to cover future obligations under the LTIP, Azelis now announces the initiation of the share buyback program 2026.

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Azelis Group NV (the "Company") announces the launch of a share buyback program, effective as of 27 April 2026 (the "LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026"). The buyback of Azelis ordinary shares under this program intends to cover future obligations under the LTIP of the Company, which was launched back in 2022. The Company will buy back up to 150,000 shares under the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026, for a total maximum amount of EUR 1,500,000. The LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026 starts on 27 April 2026 and will run until the earlier of 8 May 2026 or the date the maximum number of shares has been repurchased. It will be conducted under the terms and conditions of the shareholders' authorization granted in September 2021.

Any shares bought back under the program will be held as treasury shares.

The LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026 will be implemented in accordance with industry best practices and in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations. To this end, Azelis has mandated an independent financial intermediary to execute the program through open market purchases on its behalf on the basis of a discretionary mandate. The precise timing of the share buybacks will depend on a variety of factors including market conditions.

Azelis will keep the market regularly informed of the progress of the implementation of the program in line with applicable regulations.

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation

www.azelis.com

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Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com