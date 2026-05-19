REGULATED INFORMATION

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 18 May 2026, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.

1. Summary of the notification

UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 18 May 2026, that on 13 May 2026, following an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings in equivalent financial instruments and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 13 May 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 451,015 shares with voting rights, representing 0.18% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 643,290 shares representing 0.26% in its previous notification dated 1 May 2026, as well as 7,318,352 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.00% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 6,932,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.84% in its previous notification dated 1 May 2026.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich

Date on which the threshold is crossed

13 May 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UBS Group AG 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS AG 272,130 43,725 0 0.02% 0.00% UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 96,614 96,614 0 0.04% 0.00% UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 8,128 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 241,418 277,548 0 0.11% 0.00% UBS Securities LLC 25,000 25,000 0 0.01% 0.00% Subtotal 643,290 451,015 0.18% TOTAL 451,015 0 0.18% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement UBS AG Long Call Option 17/12/2027 177,000 0.07% physical UBS AG Long Call Option 17/03/2028 61,500 0.03% physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 28/03/2028 630 0.00% cash UBS Switzerland AG Right of use over shares At any time 1,770,592 0.73% physical UBS AG Right of use over shares At any time 122,571 0.05% physical UBS AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 620,429 0.25% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 3,975,320 1.63% physical UBS AG Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals At any time 590,310 0.24% physical TOTAL 7,318,352 3.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,769,367 3.19%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see full chain of control attached.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the indirect holdings in financial instrument of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 13th May 2026.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Attachment Chain of control

11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Americas Holding LLC

UBS Americas Inc.

UBS Securities LLC

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Switzerland AG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519656543/en/

Contacts:

Contact information:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com