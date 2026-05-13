Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), the reference innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") followed by an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") in Antwerp, Belgium.

At the AGM and EGM of Azelis Group NV (the "Company"), 81.09 of all shares entitled to vote were represented.

The AGM approved for the fiscal year 2025 the payment of a gross dividend of 0.226 per share, net (rounded) 0.158 per share after deduction of Belgian withholding tax of 30% 1. The ex-dividend date will be 29 June 2026, record date 30 June 2026, and the dividend (coupon no. 5) will be payable as of 1 July 2026, via our paying agent KBC Bank NV.

All other proposed resolutions on the agenda of the AGM and EGM were approved as well, including:

the ratification of the appointment of Aubolésama BV with permanent representative Mr. Boris Cambon-Lalanne as executive director of the Company for a term expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2028;

- the appointment of Mr. Julian Francis as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 4 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2029; he will join the Remuneration and Nomination Committee;

- the appointment of Mr. Miguel Kohlmann as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 4 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2029; he will join the Audit and Risk Committee;

- the board authorisation in relation to authorised capital was renewed for 5 years;

- the board authorisation to buyback own shares was renewed for 5 years.

The presentation of the Company to the shareholders will be made available on the Shareholders Meeting section of the Azelis corporate website.

The minutes of the AGM and EGM, including all the resolutions and voting details, will be made available on the Azelis corporate website within the legal deadline.

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

1 Lower withholding tax rates may be applicable depending on the specific situation of each shareholder.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513139518/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com