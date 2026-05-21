REGULATED INFORMATION
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 20 May 2026, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.
1. Summary of the notification
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 20 May 2026, that on 18 May 2026, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), decreased its holdings in equivalent financial instruments and crossed downward the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 18 May 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 530,055 shares with voting rights, representing 0.22% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 451,015 shares representing 0.18% in its previous notification dated 18 May 2026, as well as 7,179,956 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.94% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 7,318,352 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.00% in its previous notification dated 18 May 2026.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
UBS Group AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich
Date on which the threshold is crossed
18 May 2026
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS AG
43,725
122,765
0
0.05%
0.00%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
96,614
96,614
0
0.04%
0.00%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
8,128
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
277,548
277,548
0
0.11%
0.00%
UBS Securities LLC
25,000
25,000
0
0.01%
0.00%
Subtotal
451,015
530,055
0.22%
TOTAL
530,055
0
0.22%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/12/2027
177,000
0.07%
physical
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/03/2028
61,500
0.03%
physical
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28/03/2028
614
0.00%
cash
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
1,788,077
0.73%
physical
UBS AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
22,870
0.01%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
620,429
0.25%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
3,957,835
1.62%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals
At any time
537,201
0.22%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Substitute shares delivered as collaterals
At any time
14,430
0.01%
physical
TOTAL
7,179,956
2.94%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,710,011
3.16%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see full chain of control attached.
Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to the indirect holdings in financial instrument of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going below 3% on 18th May 2026.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
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About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.
Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
Attachment Chain of control
11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Americas Holding LLC
UBS Americas Inc.
UBS Securities LLC
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Switzerland AG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521963080/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com