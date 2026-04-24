Coor Service Management Holding AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Coor Service Management Holding AB 2026

Coor Service Management Holding AB ("Coor" or the "company") today held its annual general meeting.

The shareholders DEVINA Elfte Beteiligungs GmbH, WISAG Service Holding Europa and Shark Invest Nordics AG, who together represent more than one tenth of all shares in the company requested that the resolution regarding the disposition of the company's profits be deferred until an adjourned general meeting. The adjourned general meeting will be held on 22 May 2026.

The annual general meeting voted against the board of directors' proposals regarding authorisations for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares as well as authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of shares.

The annual general meeting adopted the income statements and the balance sheets for the parent company and the group. The annual general meeting resolved on discharge from liability for the members of the board of directors and the CEOs for the financial year 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect the board members Annelise Arboe Sommer, Catarina Fritz, Jens Lööw, Magnus Meyer, Mikael Stöhr, Heidi Skaaret and Linda Wikström. Mikael Stöhr was re-elected as chair of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect the accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the annual general meeting 2027.

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the nomination committee's proposed instructions for the nomination committee.

The annual general meeting resolved on fees to the board and the auditor.

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the board of directors' remuneration report for 2025.

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the board of directors' proposed guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in Coor.

The annual general meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program for 2026, including hedging arrangements in respect of the program by way of a share swap agreement with a third party.

For more information please contact:

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.