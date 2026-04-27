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WKN: A14U1Y | ISIN: SE0007158829 | Ticker-Symbol: COE
Frankfurt
27.04.26 | 08:15
5,055 Euro
-3,16 % -0,165
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0605,13008:58
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
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Coor Service Management Holding AB: Ola Klingenborg appointed President and CEO at Coor

Ola Klingenborg has been appointed President and CEO of Coor, effective from 1 March 2025. Ola Klingenborg succeeds Peter Viinapuu, who has served as acting President and CEO of Coor since December 2024.

Ola Klingenborg comes most recently from the role of CEO of Coor in Sweden, a role he assumed on 7 January 2025. Prior to that Ola served as President and CEO of the care company Team Olivia and he has broad experience from Clear Channel, a procurement-based business in both private and public sectors. Ola Klingenborg also has a background as a management consultant at McKinsey&Company.

"I am delighted that Ola has accepted the role as President and CEO of Coor. He is a strong leader with extensive experience in strategy and change management. It is also very favorable that Ola has a background in the healthcare industry and experience of leading large companies with many employees. With his strong customer focus and great interest in people, I am convinced that Ola will contribute to our continued development", comments Mats Granryd, Chairman of the Board of Coor.

The recruitment of a successor to Ola Klingenborg's role as CEO of Coor in Sweden has begun. During a transition period, Ola Klingenborg will hold both the role of President and CEO of Coor and the role of CEO of Coor in Sweden.

For more information please contact:

Mats Granryd, Chairman of the Board
+46 70 780 30 00
mgranryd@gsma.com

Ola Klingenborg, incoming president and CEO, Coor

+46 702-68 64 30

ola.klingenborg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 55 19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This constitutes information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 17 February at 11:00 CET.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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