L'ORÉAL: Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2026

- Approval of a dividend of €7.20 per share, an increase of +2.9%;

- Appointment of Mr. Pablo Isla, Ms. Anna Lenz, and Ms. Christel Bories as Directors;

- Renewal of the directorships of Mr. Jean-Paul Agon and Mr. Patrice Caine. Following the renewal of his directorship by the Meeting, Mr. Jean-Paul Agon was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

- Presentations by Mr. Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO, on the Group's dual financial and non-financial performance and strategy for the coming years, and by Mr. Samuel du Retail, General Manager AI - Data - Shared Services, on the acceleration of Artificial Intelligence.

The L'Oréal Annual General Meeting was held today in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board, and in particular:

- Dividend details and payment

The Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of €7.20 per share. This dividend is increased to €7.92 for shares that have been continuously held in registered form since 31 December 2023 at the latest and until the dividend payment date. The ex-dividend date will be 29 April 2026, and the dividend will be paid on 4 May 2026.

- Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

The Meeting approved the appointments of Mr. Pablo Isla, Ms. Anna Lenz, and Ms. Christel Bories for a four-year term. Following this Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of 18 members (16 appointed by the Annual General Meeting and 2 representing employees). It includes1 56% independent directors and 44% women.

- Confirmation of the Chairman of the Board

The renewal of his directorship by the shareholders has made effective the reappointment of Mr. Jean-Paul Agon as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as decided by the Board on 12 February.

Mr. Jean-Paul Agon thanked the shareholders for their trust and invited them to the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on Wednesday 21 April 2027.

The event was broadcast live on the Company's website. Detailed voting results and the webcast replay will be available at www.loreal-finance.com.

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com -



This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

About L'Oréal



For over 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.



With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 9 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

L'ORÉAL CONTACTS

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Pascale Guerin

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pascale.guerin@loreal.com

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Eva Quiroga

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eva.quiroga@loreal.com

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