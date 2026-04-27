

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hulic Co., Ltd. (HULCF) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY18.141 billion, or JPY23.89 per share. This compares with JPY17.175 billion, or JPY22.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 44.8% to JPY226.841 billion from JPY156.644 billion last year.



Hulic Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY18.141 Bln. vs. JPY17.175 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY23.89 vs. JPY22.57 last year. -Revenue: JPY226.841 Bln vs. JPY156.644 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its earnings guidance.



Hulic still expects a net income of JPY 121 billion, up 5.8% from last year. Earnings per share are still projected to be at JPY 159.41 per share.



The company still aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 67 per share, higher than JPY 62 per share in the previous year.



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