Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo announces leadership transition as Chief Business Development Officer Klaus Toft Nørgaard steps down

After more than 20 years with the company, including founding Cheffelo's Danish business, Klaus Toft Nørgaard will, by mutual agreement, step down from his role as Chief Business Development Officer at the end of October to focus on other business ventures. During the coming period, Klaus will continue to lead Cheffelo's pilot launch in Finland as well as lead the ongoing strategy development.

"When Klaus founded RetNemt in 2006, it was one of the first companies globally to offer mealkits, pioneering a new category and a new way to help families solve dinner," says Walker Kinman, CEO of Cheffelo. "Since RetNemt became part of Cheffelo in 2016, Klaus has continued to play an important role in our growth, while also being a highly valued and respected colleague. As he now chooses to focus on other business ventures, my colleagues and I want to thank him for his longstanding contributions and wish him all the best in the future."



"Looking back to when we started RetNemt and seeing that we are today a profitable, growing Scandinavian mealkit company is something I am very proud to be part of," says Klaus Toft Nørgaard, Chief Business Development Officer at Cheffelo. "Families are still balancing work, commitments and hobbies, while wanting to put good food on the table, so I sincerely believe in a strong future for mealkits. I am excited to continue working with the team on our upcoming launch in Finland, as well as on strategy development, and after October I look forward to focusing on other business ventures."



Klaus' responsibilities will be redistributed within the Cheffelo management team, in line with the company's growth strategy and there are no plans to immediately recruit a replacement for this role.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

Telephone (SWE): +46 706 48 70 65

E-mail: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

Erik Bergman, CFO, Cheffelo

Telephone (SWE): +46 707 74 49 73

E-mail: erik.bergman@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2006, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2025, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.2 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 17 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).

www.cheffelo.com

www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo