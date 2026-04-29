Cheffelo AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026 in Cheffelo AB (publ)

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, Cheffelo AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting in Sundbyberg. The annual general meeting revolved upon, inter alia, the following.

Adoption of the balance sheets and income statements

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.



Allocation of profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved on allocation of the company's results according to the adopted balance sheet in accordance with the board's proposal. Consequently, it was resolved on a dividend in accordance with the following:



Of the available profits of SEK 462,615,845, dividends shall be paid by an amount of SEK 7.05 per share, constituting a dividend of in total SEK 91,793,989. It was resolved that the record date shall be 4 May 2026. Accordingly, the expected payment date is 7 May 2026.



The board of directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board shall consist of five members, and re-elected board members Petter von Hedenberg, Johan Kleberg, Olle Qvarnström, Kajsa Knapp and Catherine Sahlgren.

Board fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved that fee to each of the board members shall amount to SEK 220,000 annually and a fee to the chairman of the board shall be SEK 550,000 annually.

Auditors

The Annual General Meeting also decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect an auditor and to appoint the registered auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.



Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles corresponding to not more than ten (10) per cent of the number of outstanding shares at the time of the first use of the authorization, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.



Long-term warrant program for senior executives and key employees

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, to adopt a long-term warrant program for senior executives and key employees in Cheffelo AB (publ), including a resolution to issue not more than 52,000 warrants.



For further information, please contact:

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

Telephone (SWE): +46 706 48 70 65

E-mail: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

Erik Bergman, CFO, Cheffelo

Telephone (SWE): +46 707 74 49 73

E-mail: erik.bergman@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2006, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2025, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.2 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 17 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).

www.cheffelo.com

www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo