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WKN: 858734 | ISIN: JP3551500006 | Ticker-Symbol: DNO
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 16:32
10,200 Euro
+1,64 % +0,165
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,09010,09508:04
10,01510,16508:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENSO CORPORATION10,200+1,64 %
ROHM CO LTD18,050-10,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.