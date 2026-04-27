Regulatory News:

Jean-Marc Boursier, previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer (non board), has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (corporate officer) by the Board of Directors on 24 April 2026, following a recommendation by the Chief Executive Officer.

Currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer (non board) in charge of Finance, Procurement and IT, and overseeing Central Europe and Latin America, Jean-Marc Boursier will be appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (corporate officer) with effect from 1 July 2026. He will retain his role as Group CFO. This appointment is aligned with the term of the Chief Executive Officer's new mandate, the renewal of which was approved by the Board of Directors on 7 April1

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer: "The appointment of Jean-Marc Boursier comes at a pivotal moment in emeis history, following four years dedicated to rebuilding the Group and its financial restructuring. The Group's transformation has taken place across all areas, but there is still room for improvement. Jean-Marc Boursier's appointment will enable us to accelerate our progress towards achieving our ambitions: to become a leading player in healthcare, care and support, serving patients, residents, their loved ones and beneficiaries.We are delighted that this appointment will enable Jean-Marc Boursier to work alongside me on a long-term basis so that, together, we can achieve the goals we have set out in emeis 2030."

Jean-Marc Boursier joined emeis (Paris:EMEIS) on 1 September 2024 as Group CFO, and from 1 April 2025, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (non board) with responsibilities extended to overseeing Central Europe and Latin America.

Jean-Marc Boursier is an engineer, a graduate of Télécom Sud Paris and holds a Master's degree in Finance from HEC. He previously served as CFO and COO of the SUEZ Group.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

________________________________ 1 For the record, on 7 April 2026, the Board of Directors voted to renew Laurent Guillot's term as Chief Executive Officer, subject to the renewal of his term as a Director by the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260426334176/en/

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Samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com

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